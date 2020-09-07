England v Australia T20Is - Men's

The Buttler did it: Jos seals series win

Jos Buttler's clinical chase sees England run down Australia's 7-157 with seven balls to spare

Laura Jolly

7 September 2020, 06:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo