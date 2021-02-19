Burns holds key with Bulls chasing 310

Tigers, Bulls clash delicately poised after three days

Joe Burns can make an emphatic statement to national selectors in Hobart, where he will seek to back up a sparkling Marsh Sheffield Shield century by helping Queensland haul in a target of 310.

The Bulls bowled Tasmania out for 252 late on day three of the Shield clash at Blundstone Arena on Friday.

Axed Test opener Burns (13 not out) and Bryce Street (21 not out) then negotiated 18 overs, reaching 0-38 at stumps to leave their table-topping side needing a further 272 runs on day four.

First-innings: Brilliant Burns returns to form with marathon 171

Burns, playing his first Shield game since being dumped from Australia's Test side, scored 171 in Queensland's first-innings total of 275.

Australia's next Test will not come until next summer, unless they reach this year's World Test Chmpionship Final, but a strong finish to the Shield season will help keep Burns at the forefront of selectors' thoughts.

Wait for the replay of this one because Bryce Street has just taken a blinder!

Queensland have been weakened by the injury-enforced absence of Test squad members Mitchell Swepson (neck) and Michael Neser (hamstring).

Young paceman Xavier Bartlett led the visiting attack on Friday, claiming the key wickets of Test skipper Tim Paine and Tasmania's top-scorer Jake Doran (55) amid a haul of 4-59.

Bartlett, who was repeatedly substituted out of the Brisbane Heat's XI during the final stages of the KFC BBL season, helped the Bulls fight back at the end of the morning session on day three.

What a take from Peirson! The Tigers go to lunch at 3-98 with their lead now a handy 155

Jordan Silk (51) and Mac Wright (10) both edged deliveries from Bartlett to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson, falling in the 22-year-old's fifth and sixth over respectively.

Doran, having batted cautiously as he sought to set an imposing target for the table-topping Bulls, was caught behind after tea.

Bartlett played a part in two wickets during the post-lunch session, holding a catch to dismiss first-innings century maker Caleb Jewell for 14 then trapping Paine lbw for nine.

Mark Steketee cleaned up Tasmania's tail to finish with 3-59.