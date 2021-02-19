Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Burns holds key with Bulls chasing 310

Queensland reach 0-38 at stumps on day three needing a big fourth-innings run chase to knock over Tasmania on their home patch

19 February 2021, 06:40 PM AEST

