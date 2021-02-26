Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Bancroft replies to Head's double with unbeaten ton

Travis Head's career-best 223 ensured SA could declared on 8-510, before Cameron Bancroft reached an unbeaten 102 at stumps on day two

AAP

26 February 2021, 09:06 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo