Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Domination! WA thump Victoria to go back-to-back

Western Australia have sealed an unprecedented back-to-back treble of men's domestic crowns with a crushing nine-wicket victory over Victoria in the Sheffield Shield final

Andrew Ramsey at the WACA Ground

26 March 2023, 05:01 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

