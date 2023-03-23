Chandrasinghe's vigil keeps Vics alive after batters falter

WA quicks make inroads as Vics' opener bats all day

Western Australia's pace attack held sway on day one of the Marsh Sheffield Shield final, restricting Victoria to 8-194 at stumps although not able to remove obdurate opener Ashley Chandarasinghe.

In a remarkable act of attrition, if not quite activity, Chandrasinghe batted unbeaten throughout the day to finish 46 not out at stumps having survived 266 balls and endured for 377 minutes without reaching a half-century.

QUICK SINGLE Murphy gets the nod as WA bowl first in Shield final

Having withstood the new-ball onslaught after being sent into bat, Victoria found scoring a challenge against the unerring seam attack of Joel Paris (2-34), Matt Kelly (1-50) and Aaron Hardie (2-29) plus the wildcard fire and fury of returning quick Lance Morris.

The loss of regular wickets across the first half of a grinding day meant the challengers weren't able to generate any momentum in their innings until form batter Matt Short reached the middle soon after lunch.

However, when he fell for 36 and back-up captain Will Sutherland was deceived by spinner Corey Rocchiccioli and stumped on the walk out of his crease an over later, Victoria slumped to 6-129 and in danger of finishing their first innings without a bonus point.

The Wild Thing gets first of the final in rollercoaster over

A dogged and decidedly dour hand from Chandrasinghe carried his team close to the 200-run threshold for which bonus points are awarded in the first innings, but they ended day one without pocketing a point while WA start tomorrow with 0.8 in the bank.

The titleholder's day one position would have been even more commanding if not for a series of squandered chances, including two wickets claimed from no-balls by fiery quick Morris and a dropped catch by keeper Josh Philippe.

The first of Morris's mis-steps inflicted minimal damage to his team's cause, with the beneficiary – in-form opener Marcus Harris – facing just two additional deliveries and scoring four extra runs before he fell victim to the same bowler.

The second proved more profligate for, even though Morris again made amends for over-stepping by making a breakthrough two deliveries hence, the initial mistake cost WA their chance to remove batting barnacle Chandrasinghe.

Nicely taken by Cameron Bancroft at second slip and WA have two! Campbell Kellaway departs for 6 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/T0FciUNopS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 23, 2023

The 21-year-old left-hander had crawled to 24 from 158 balls faced in almost four hours of defiance when he flashed at a full-length ball from the 'Wild Thing' only to edge behind to keeper Philippe.

But so often had Morris pushed the front line throughout his return to red-ball cricket after an almost four-month hiatus from the long-form game, Chandrasinghe understandably walked from the field displaying even less purpose than he had with bat in hand.

Halfway to the boundary rope, having been alerted by teammates in the dressing room the dismissal was being examined by third umpire Donovan Koch, Chandrasinghe stopped completely and upon confirmation of the no-ball re-fitted his batting gloves and went back to work.

Philippe's incredible reflexes sees Sutherland out stumped

There was no such reprieve for his batting partner Sam Harper two balls later, when the Victoria keeper edged to his WA counterpart off Morris from what was deemed to be a legal delivery even though the paceman's front foot appeared perilously close to landing wholly over the front line.

As the rival teams left the field for tea upon the wicket being confirmed, Harper was seen gesturing 'no-ball' to the in-field officials albeit with no hope of having his sentence commuted.

Philippe's missed catch – an inside edge off Mitch Perry that flew fast to his right off Joel Paris and failed to stick even though the WA gloveman got both gauntlets to it – prevented Victoria losing another wicket immediately after tea which would have reduced them to 7-139 and in dire strife.

The WA keeper was otherwise flawless behind the stumps, with his deft stumping from a ball that deflected off Sutherland's pad preceding a run of three consecutive catches.

Handscomb's Victoria out to end WA's domestic domination

But it allowed Perry and Chandrasinghe to rally during the final session as they added 52 for the seventh wicket before the second new-ball accounted for the former when he uncharacteristically flashed at a full ball from Paris that swung away from the left-hander.

WA were acutely aware of Perry's propensity to hang around, given he scored 74 across almost four hours during Victoria's only innings of the Shield final at the same venue a year ago, when their lack of urgency in chasing bonus points ultimately cost them the title.

There were other flashbacks to last year's decider, even before a ball was bowled given it was Victoria who chose to send in their rivals at the outset of the previous final.

WA skipper Sam Whiteman appeared momentarily bemused when the coin – tossed by his captaincy predecessor and recently retired local legend Shaun Marsh – landed in his favour this morning.

But he quickly regrouped and revealed his intention to bowl first, the same course of action rival captain Peter Handscomb would have followed had the choice been his.

Initially, it seemed the home team might have misread their own conditions with the well-grassed WACA strip displaying minimal menace as Chandrasinghe and former Perth product Harris safely negotiated the first half-hour for the addition of 25 runs.

It also appeared WA's new-ball pair Paris and Kelly were feeling the impact of missing the most recent Shield outing against Victoria last week, as they struggled to find fluent rhythm on a sunny if steamy morning.

Paris gets the breakthrough with the new ball! Perry has to go after a handy 33 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/WMP4KQaMEw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 23, 2023

That problem was even more apparent with Morris, whose previous first-class outing was the Shield fixture against Queensland at Brisbane in the first week of December last year and whose opening over reflected such an extended break.

The 24-year-old delivered two sizeable no-balls among his first six deliveries but then inexorably altered the day with his next over.

Switching his attack around the wicket to the left-handed opening pair, Morris had Harris (on 15) fending a low catch that was neatly snared by Ashton Turner at slip before the delivery was declared illegal due to another over-step.

Josh Philippe pouches a sharp catch as WA pick up their eighth wicket late on day one.#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/mtNMK46Er9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 23, 2023

Harris counter-punched the follow-up ball to the point boundary but was beaten for pace by the next which seemingly slammed into the front knee roll and then the back pad with the Test capped batter trapped on the crease.

Batting immediately became more problematic, with Campbell Kellaway scoring six from 23 balls before he also edged to slip and Handscomb – recently returned from a productive Test campaign in India – took 16 balls before he was able to find his first runs.

The fact they arrived via a drive that flew uppishly wide of gully was largely a testament to the accuracy and seam movement being displayed by Aaron Hardie, who stood out as WA's most impressive bowler of the opening session despite the all-rounder being their fourth seamer.

In addition to removing Kellaway, elevated ahead of his skipper to bat at number three for the first time in his maiden Shield season, Hardie stemmed the scoring and didn't conceded a run until the second ball of his fourth over which yielded Handscomb's streaky square drive.

Despite taking guard almost beyond off stump, Handscomb was finding trouble dealing with deliveries targeting that line and it cost him his wicket shortly after lunch when he attempted to cut too close to his body and edged to slip.

But his departure for 11 brought Victoria's most productive period of a challenging day, with in-form all-rounder Matt Short taking the attack to WA's quicks while Chandrasinghe remained becalmed at the other end.

Short, whose blazing BBL season with Adelaide Strikers has endured into the second-half of the domestic summer during which he's posted three centuries in first-class and one-day formats, contributed 36 of the 48 runs the pair's fourth-wicket partnership produced.

That knock included five boundaries as the aggressive right-hander attempted to loosen the choke hold WA's bowlers had successfully applied after the opening half-hour.

However, when his determination to score saw him become the third Victoria top-order batter to be caught behind the wicket and all-rounder Sutherland followed him back to the dressing room an over later, day one rested in the hands of the hosts.

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, as well as live streamed free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.