Dominant WA close in on back-to-back Shield titles

WA within sight of another Shield crown

Western Australia's grip on a second successive Marsh Sheffield Shield title is verging on vice-like after Ashton Turner's match-defining century granted them a significant lead before their vaunted pace attack scythed through Victoria's batting.

Led by Joel Paris (3-32) with his new-ball partner Matt Kelly (2-17), and complemented by an act of fielding genius, WA enter what looms as the ultimate day of the 2022-23 domestic summer needing four Victoria wickets to begin a victory chase that currently stands at three runs.

QUICK SINGLE Turner's turnaround puts WA in command of Shield final

At one stage on a sun-soaked Saturday, the state that has already pocketed successive title wins in the Marsh One Day Cup and KFC BBL looked set to complete a second sweep of available silverware with two days to spare on the back of some inspired cricket.

Teague Wyllie's act of brilliance – swooping low to his left to pluck a catch just centimetres above the ground at forward square leg – sparked his team into action and sent Victoria into terminal decline as wickets tumbled at pace.

Key among that clatter was the removal of Victoria skipper Peter Handscomb who had singlehandedly kept his team in the rapidly disappearing contest with a counter-punching half-century off 54 balls.

Wyllie's fielding genius secures key breakthrough

Then, amid the evening carnage, Handscomb holed out and with an hour's play remaining before stumps on day three Victoria were 6-74, still 47 runs of making WA bat a second time and hurtling towards outright defeat.

The ignominy of an innings defeat inside three days was avoided when Mitch Perry and an ailing Will Sutherland – not-so-fresh from a five-wicket haul – defied WA's attack for an hour in an unbeaten seventh-wicket union that brought 48 runs and lifted the total to 6-122 thereby ensuring WA would have to bat to clinch the title.

However, barring a batting effort that defies logic as well as history as has played out over the first three days of this match, it's likely to be in pursuit of a nominal total.

After taking a 120-run lead after the first innings phase, WA could hardly have hoped for a better start to their second bowling effort thanks to a couple of clinical strikes from Paris.

Test-capped opener Marcus Harris fell for one, slapping a ball from the left-armer that shaped away from off-stump to point where it was gleefully grabbed at head height by Corey Rocchiccioli.

Sutherland claims consecutive final five-fors

Soon after opener Ashley Chandrasinghe, having fanatically protected his wicket for 400 minutes and from 280 incoming deliveries during his fastidious first innings, left it carelessly unguarded 24 balls into his second.

The left-hander was as stunned as WA were ecstatic when he shouldered arms to a delivery from Paris that angled in from over the wicket and hurtled into the top of a defenceless off stump.

Chandrasinghe's previously impregnable batting 'bubble' might have been breached the over prior to his dismissal when he was called through for a quick single by batting partner Kellaway and was forced to hurl himself at the crease line as fielder Hilton Cartwright did likewise at the stumps.

Either way, the implacable opener was compelled to leave the field for the first time in the final (apart from session breaks) as Victoria stumbled to 2-10 shortly before tea on day three.

Kellaway then assumed the Chandrasinghe role, as the 20-year-old ground his way to seven off 63 balls in 90 minutes of studious defence before an attempt to score brought him spectacularly undone.

In trying to clip Kelly though mid-wicket, the bat twisted in the left-hander's grip and skewed to the right of Wyllie whose anticipation was only bettered by his execution as he flung himself low to right to turn a half-chance into a match-winning moment.

Turner back in first-class form with vital Shield final ton

It triggered a critical collapse as Victoria's middle-order imploded, surrendering 4-10 in the space of 37 balls including the pivotal scalp of Handscomb who was the sole batter in his team's top six to reach double-figures.

After Wyllie's inspired grab, Kelly had Matt Short caught at the wicket from a languid swipe and then Paris – having been denied a confident lbw shout against Handscomb an over earlier – pinned Sam Harper on the crease for a duck.

But the game, and the season title was decided next over when Handscomb tried to steer a short delivery from Lance Morris over the slips but made the mistake of getting too much bat to the stroke and instead popped a fly ball on the head of the fielder stationed at deep point.

The captain's demise left Victoria 6-74 and in disarray as Sutherland, who had left the field in obvious discomfort after completing his 28th over earlier in the day, joined last year's Shield final batting revelation Mitch Perry for a final stand.

Handscomb holds off WA charge with fighting fifty

Sutherland, who dropped two berths in the batting order owing to his physical condition, should have been run out on 16 when stranded halfway down the pitch trying to steal an overthrow but Rocchiccioli's return was even wilder than the effort that had sparked the calamity.

It was a rare lapse from the competition pace setters who themselves had looked vulnerable midway through day two before momentum markedly shifted.

The advantage WA had wrestled through the entrepreneurial batting of Turner and Aaron Hardie in the latter stages of day two became a position from dominance after an elongated morning session today.

Perhaps due to a Saturday starting time of 9am – an hour more often seen by under-age teams and weekend brunchers – to try and recoup overs lost to rain and bad light on Friday, Turner and keeper Josh Philippe were watchful on resumption.

When Philippe did look to push the scoring along it cost him his wicket as the pull shot he tried to muscle over mid-wicket was hauled in by Sutherland at full reach above his head.

With his team suddenly six down and still 18 runs in arrears, Turner eschewed the enterprise that has served him so well the previous day to the extent he faced 28 balls this morning before he was able to find the single he needed to become the game's first batter to reach 50.

The milestone arrived with flourish as Turner seized on rare width offered by Fergus O'Neill to complete a sumptuous cover drive with the bowler visibly furious to have allowed the pressure release.

O'Neill's mood darkened further next ball when Paris pushed hard forward and presented a sharp return catch to the seamer's left but, despite getting both hands to the chance, it escaped his grasp.

It would prove a costly lapse as the WA pair took their team to a first innings lead and then saw off the second new ball on the way to posting a vital 105-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Victoria felt they had broken the partnership when Paris (on 17) played inside a delivery from Scott Boland that yielded a noise as it flew through to keeper Sam Harper, which umpire Mike Graham-Smith deemed to be the sound of ball brushing the batter's left trouser pocket.

Turner then crowned perhaps his most important first-class innings by reaching his fourth Shield century in his maiden final, which he extended to become his highest red-ball score when he overtook the 110 he scored when making his maiden ton against Tasmania in 2016.

Turner raises the bat for drought-breaking ton

The 30-year-old eventually fell for 128 from 227 balls faced across almost five and a half hours of batting when he aimed a tired drive at Sutherland, who completed his second five-wicket bag in as many Shield finals.

His 5-75 from 28 overs clearly came at a cost with the all-rounder forced from the field late in WA's innings looking decidedly foot weary, having returned eerily similar figures (5-78 off 30.1 overs) in the first innings of last year's decider at the same venue.

He and Boland were the stand-outs of Victoria's bowling effort, with the latter's 2-40 from 30 overs (including) 17 maidens the most economical return by a pace bowler to have sent down 25 overs or more in a single innings of a Shield final.

The removal of Turner and Paris inside three overs brought a hasty end to WA's innings, with the final four wickets falling for 32 runs as back-up spinner Matt Short (2-3) showed up Test tweaker Todd Murphy who finished with 0-37 from10 overs in his WACA debut.

