WA gain initiative after Vics spirited bowling burst

Perry takes flight for incredible Shield final hanger

Western Australia stared down a spirited bowling burst by Victoria to wrest back the initiative in an absorbing Marsh Sheffield Shield finale, thanks largely to the enterprising batting of their lower-middle order.

Contrary to the game's trend, WA trio Aston Turner, Aaron Hardie and Josh Philippe lifted their team within 20 runs of Victoria's first innings before fading light brought a premature end to a rain-interrupted day.

When stumps were called on day two, WA were 5-175 and enjoying a period of supremacy through Turner's aggressive stroke play as he played the lead role in partnerships of 86 (off 133 balls) with all-rounder Hardie and 36 unbeaten (off 51 balls) with keeper-batter Philippe.

It represented a marked turnaround to the phase before the mid-afternoon rain break when Victoria's bowlers conceded barely a run and threatened to rip through the Shield holder's batting line-up.

With WA four-down and almost 150 runs behind, Hardie (45 off 86 balls) and Turner threw the pressure back on to Victoria's previously relentless bowlers to once more switch the momentum of a see-sawing contest.

The combination of a green-tinged pitch, the competition's two best seam-bowling attacks and thick overhead cloud has provided a welcome change to the bat-dominated runs-fests of some summers past.

Across the first two days, 15 wickets have fallen for 370 runs with repeats of the rain that cost almost 100 minutes of play this afternoon looming as the most likely reason the game will stretch into day five.

Turner seemed set to notch the first half-century of the match as he stroked his way an unbeaten 49 from 84 balls laced with five boundaries and a six, but 15 minutes after the scheduled time for stumps umpires deemed artificial light had overtaken the natural variety and play was suspended.

The game resumes at 9am local time tomorrow with a scheduled 105 overs to be bowled.

Hardie had looked likely to beat his fellow right-hander to that milestone when he unfurled an array of strokes after the rain break, but attempted one too many when he tried to pull Will Sutherland over mid-wicket and skied a catch to mid-off.

While Test seamer Scott Boland was a typically parsimonious presence, Sutherland inflicted a bulk of the damage snaring four of the five WA wickets to fall.

He struck the initial blow for Victoria with a textbook delivery to WA skipper Sam Whiteman, angling into the left-hander before straightening sufficiently to brush the outside edge.

It triggered a period of dominance for the challengers who had struggled with the bat on day one before being bowled out for 195 this morning, but roared back with the ball before Hardie and Turner's counter-offensive.

When the WA pair joined forces in the 30th over, their team was wobbling badly at 4-53 having surrendered four wickets for the addition of just 11 runs across 12 overs either side of lunch.

That included a collapse of 3-1 in the space of 34 balls as Test-capped pair Cameron Bancroft (26) and Hilton Cartwright (0), as well as gun teenager Teague Wyllie (3), succumbed to Victoria's relentless bowling pressure and canny field placings.

The implosion began when Bancroft – the Shield competition's leading scorer this summer with 906 runs at 56.62 – revisited one of the more forgettable phases of his decade-long first-class career to be caught at leg gully.

The 30-year-old endured a much-publicised series of dismissals two summers ago that fitted a similar pattern – caught by fielders stationed behind square on the leg side – before working assiduously on his game to close that loophole.

But having survived for more than 100 minutes on the challenging WACA surface today, during which time he unfurled several signature straight drives in a 42-run opening stand with Whiteman, Bancroft could scarcely believe when he fell to the old leg trap.

The stroke he clipped off his pads from Boland could not have found waiting fielder Campbell Kellaway more precisely and, given the manner in which Kellaway celebrated after completing the catch above his head, it seemed the ploy was a set play.

An over later, Victoria sprung the trap again.

This time it was Sutherland who executed the strategy, sliding a delivery towards Wyllie's left hip and watching in delight as the 18-year-old obliged by hitting a catch directly at Ashley Chandrasinghe who had been stationed at leg slip for precisely one ball.

Chandrasinghe had won praise from his teammates, and scorn from some less nuanced observers, for his drawn-out knock throughout the entirety of Victoria's first innings that yielded an unbeaten 46 from 280 balls faced across 400 minutes.

But that was placed squarely into context as WA's top-order faced similar scoring struggles on a pitch that continues to offer encouragement to seam bowlers, and under blanket cloud that became increasingly gloomy as the day progressed.

The reigning Shield champions added just seven runs from the 10 overs sent down immediately after lunch, a sequence that Cartwright attempted to arrest only to perish in the process.

The right-hander had batted almost half an hour and faced 18 deliveries without being able to find a run, so when Sutherland dropped short and offered him width outside off-stump Cartwright pinned back his ears and targeted the point boundary.

pic.twitter.com/1XNWfOrHAO Lance Morris gets the first of day two! That's five dismissals in the innings for Josh Philippe 🙌 #SheffieldShield March 24, 2023

He might have been rewarded with four runs if not for the stunning athleticism of Mitch Perry, who launched himself laterally like a soccer goalkeeper defending a far post to hang on to the scorching chance as it whistled well above his left shoulder.

Perry, who had claimed a similarly spectacular catch to remove Hardie during Victoria's win at the same ground a week earlier, immediately set off on a celebratory run as his beaming teammates chased him to offer congratulations.

With WA still 142 runs in arrears at that stage and the last pair of specialist batters at the crease with the bowlers well on top, the visitors' euphoria seemed well placed.

However, as the cloud increased and the ball softened, Hardie and Turner hastily rewrote the script as bat dominated ball for the first time in the final.

Victoria felt they had Hardie's wicket when, on 15, he was pinned on the back leg by a delivery from Fergus O'Neill that caught him on the crease and did not appear to be bouncing over the stumps even though it struck the batter on the right thigh.

But the WA pair were perhaps due some fortune for taking on the Victoria bowlers rather than allowing them to maintain their stranglehold in a low-scoring decider.

Turner began the counter-attack with a six and a four off consecutive balls from Perry on the cusp of the afternoon session drinks break, although the first of those blows carried an element of fortune as it flew from a top edge beyond the fine leg rope.

Shortly after, the former Australia ODI batter – who led Perth Scorchers to their second consecutive BBL title this season with a comparable counter-attack from a grim situation – plundered consecutive boundaries from O'Neill and the game's complexion began to change.

Having seen 41 runs flow from eight overs after Cartwright's dismissal, Victoria skipper Peter Handscomb introduced Test spinner Todd Murphy for his maiden first-class spell at the WACA which lasted just three overs.

Handscomb then returned to his trump-card Boland who had bowled Victoria to their seven-wicket win over the Shield pacesetters a week ago and whose remarkable skill and control saw him send down 15 overs at a cost of 19 runs (including nine maidens) prior to the rain break.

The performance of Victoria's seamers added context to Chandrasinghe's lengthy vigil, that set a number of benchmarks for slow scoring as Victoria were eventually dismissed for 195 at a scoring rate of barely two per over.

As Handscomb had indicated after day one, his team was in no rush to try to chase at least a fraction of the bonus points on offer during the first 100 overs of each first innings, and duly added only a single in the course of losing their last two wickets in 26 minutes of batting this morning.

However, by dint of WA bowling out their rivals inside that timeframe, they earned the maximum 1.0 points available to bowling outfits with the prospect of adding to that tally during their batting innings.

Given Victoria can't exceed that total – which they will equal should they knock over WA inside 100 overs – there remains a chance both teams will finish with the same number of bonus points, after which a drawn result will ensure the Shield goes to the higher-ranked team on the ladder (WA).

As such, Victoria's only chance of winning the Shield after their bonus-pointless first innings is an outright victory.