Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA gain initiative after Vics spirited bowling burst

Bad light brought day two to a premature end at the WACA Ground with WA 5-175 trailing Victoria by 20 runs in an absorbing Sheffield Shield finale

Andrew Ramsey at the WACA Ground

24 March 2023, 09:00 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

