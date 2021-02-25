Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Victoria stumble on rain-affected first day

NSW quick Harry Conway has taken 3-31 to leave Victoria 7-168 at stumps on day one of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match at Bankstown Oval

AAP

25 February 2021, 05:34 PM AEST

