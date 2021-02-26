Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Henriques gives NSW big lead over Victoria

Moises Henriques' third century of the Marsh Sheffield Shield summer has helped NSW to 7-304 in reply to Victoria's 190 at stumps on day two in Sydney

AAP

26 February 2021, 05:34 PM AEST

