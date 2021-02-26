Henriques gives NSW big lead over Victoria

Blues take upper hand after Henriques century

Moises Henriques' sparkling summer has continued, notching up his third century in five Marsh Sheffield Shield games to put NSW in control against Victoria.

After Harry Conway's career-best figures of 6-39 finished Victoria off for 190 early on Friday, Henriques' 141 helped the Blues to 7-304 at stumps on day two at Sydney's Bankstown Oval.

An unused member of Australia's Test squad this summer, Henriques could still feature as an option at No.5 when Australia next plays red-ball cricket in 2021-22.

Henriques continues summer hot-streak with Shield ton

The 34-year-old looked in great touch in his 202-ball knock, after being the Blues' best player before the Test break.

"The carrot is always there and as a player playing domestic cricket you watch Australia a lot," Henriques told AAP.

"I would love to play at the next level for Australia and challenge myself against the best teams.

"But at the same time, if I don't then as long as I am looking after what I can do I am also pretty happy.

"It's not like I am waking up every morning waiting by the phone. I can't control selections and a lot of external factors, but I can control my attitude."

He brought up his 50 when he jumped down the deck and thumped the ball back over bowler Jon Holland's head for six, later repeating the act against spinner Matt Short.

And while Travis Head sent a message to selectors with a double-century on Friday, Henriques is not far behind the South Australian in terms of Shield form.

Henriques is now the season's second-highest run scorer behind Head, with his 549 runs having come at an average of 68.62.

He eventually chopped on to Scott Boland (2-66), but by that point NSW were firmly on top.

About the only other time he looked troubled came in bizarre circumstances, when a throw from near the boundary bounced up and hit him under the helmet.

Conway rips through Vics with career-best haul

Play stopped for several minutes while Henriques was assessed on field, souring his century after he had reached triple figures just two balls earlier.

Together with Peter Nevill he helped rescue NSW from 4-54, with the pair putting on 218 for the fifth wicket.

Nevill also looked in good touch for his 74 before falling lbw to Mitch Perry (2-53), after James Pattinson (2-43) struck twice early for Victoria.

His ball to remove Kurtis Patterson, in particular, fired up the quick, swinging it back to bowl the left-hander around his legs.

Short was earlier the only Victorian to make an impact with the bat.

He became Conway's last victim and missed out on a maiden Shield century when he was caught behind off the glove trying to pull down the legside on 94.