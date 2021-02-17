Smith bested by rookie as Vics seize control

Victoria dominate day one against Blues

A single delivery at the SCG has ensured Mitchell Perry will have a hell of a story to tell any future grandchildren, no matter what transpires throughout the rest of the 20-year-old's promising cricket career.

Perry starred in only his third Marsh Sheffield Shield game, snaring 3-25 and the prized scalp of Steve Smith to help Victoria seize control of their clash with a star-studded NSW.

Third-gamer Perry's elite build-up to Smith wicket

The hosts were all out for 165 late on day one despite Moises Henriques' 67.

Victoria reached 0-61 at stumps on Wednesday, when Nic Maddinson (43 not out) and Marcus Harris' productive 13-over burst included a three-over spell from Mitchell Starc that cost 24 runs.

Earlier, Perry found Smith's edge with a ball on a good length that zoomed to wicketkeeper Seb Gotch.

He needed eight legal deliveries at the classy right-hander to dismiss him for seven, achieving something that has proven frustratingly elusive for many of the world's best bowlers.

Smith's eyes appeared to be glued to a replay of his dismissal on the SCG's big screen while trudging off, as he, Perry and a small crowd processed the end of a brief battle between David and Goliath.

Smith back to his idiosyncratic best in the Sheffield Shield

"I was in shock," Perry said.

"He doesn't really nick them, so I was pretty happy.

"You watch him on TV, smashing international attacks ... I was very nervous. He's the best batter in the world, you have to be on your game from ball one.

"And if you miss, he's going to punish you, as we saw when he got a hundred in Monday's one-dayer."

Perry only found out he was playing moments before Peter Handscomb won the toss.

"Pretty disciplined, got the ball to move ... he looks like a pretty exciting prospect," Henriques said of Perry.

"It'll be up to the batters in the second innings to bat us back into this game."

Smith weathered a testing new-ball examination from James Pattinson, having been summoned to the middle in the fifth over of the day.

Henriques, the only member of NSW's XI to reach 25, dragged his side from 3-37 to 165 as wickets kept tumbling.

The allrounder was stumped off the bowling of Jon Holland, with the end of his knock and the Blues' innings coming shortly after a fire alarm halted play.

Henriques, returning to the SCG some 11 days after leading the Sydney Sixers to their third Big Bash League title, stroked four boundaries in a patient knock that spanned almost four hours.

Pattinson, whose untimely rib injury ruined any hopes he had of featuring in Australia's four-Test series against India, removed openers Daniel Hughes and Nick Larkin.

The express paceman had an unusual near miss before lunch, when he was prone on the pitch and almost hit on the head by a return throw from teammate Maddinson.