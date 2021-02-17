Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Smith bested by rookie as Vics seize control

Third-gamer got one of world cricket's most prized wickets as Victoria dominated the opening day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with NSW

AAP

17 February 2021, 06:25 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo