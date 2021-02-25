Head-start for SA as skipper in a rush with a statement ton

Ruthless Head, Hunt take toll as Redbacks pile up the runs

Travis Head has made a massive statement on his Marsh Sheffield Shield return, pounding a quickfire century in his first red-ball game since being dropped from Australia's Test team.

Head was unbeaten on 189 off just 204 balls at stumps on the opening day against Western Australia, with South Australia well placed at 4-368 at the WACA.

Henry Hunt continued his hot form by posting 109, with the 24-year-old fighting through a tough period early before playing nicely off his legs.

But the day was all about Head.

Terrific Travis hits unbeaten ton to give WA Head-aches

The 27-year-old brought up his hundred off just 107 balls when he whipped Cameron Gannon through the leg-side.

He ended the day with 24 fours and one six to his name – all in front of the watchful gaze of Australia coach Justin Langer.

"It's always nice," Head said of scoring a century in front of Langer.

"I enjoy batting here. It's a great place to bat, great wicket. You get value for shots.

"It was nice to have a bit of time away and not play too much cricket (recently). I played a couple of Big Bash games, but I had a lot of time off and was working on a few things.

"Today could have been a duck, but luckily it was 189. I know these days don't come around too often, and you have to make the most of them."

Head's highest first-class score is the 192 he posted in 2016, and he has an excellent chance to pass that when play resumes on Friday.

The left-hander is the competition's leading run-scorer this season after notching up triple-figures twice in the opening month of the campaign.

However, he fell out of favour in the series against India, when he failed to pass 40 in any of his three innings.

Patient Hunt snares a second Shield century

Head rebounded to be named in Australia's Test squad for South Africa ahead of Matt Wade, but the tour was eventually called off.

Head's 170-run third-wicket stand with Hunt helped South Australia recover from 2-66, after Will Bosisto (2) and Liam Scott (20) were both caught behind.

Alex Carey made just 24 in his first Sheffield Shield game of the summer after being called into the squad following the abandoned tour of South Africa.

Western Australia have also welcomed Cameron Green back into their team, for his first top-level cricket in any format since the end of the Test summer.

Green finished the day with figures of 1-55 from 13 overs.