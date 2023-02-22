ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Hosts South Africa thrash Bangladesh to seal semi spot

South Africa have trounced Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Cape Town to set up a semi-final showdown against England at the T20 World Cup

PA

22 February 2023, 07:58 AM AEST

