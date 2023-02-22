Hosts South Africa thrash Bangladesh to seal semi spot

Aussies wary but confident ahead of huge India semi-final

Hosts South Africa will play England in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Cape Town.

The Proteas had to win their final group game to deny New Zealand a place in the last four and comfortably chased a modest target of 114 as openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits both made unbeaten half-centuries.

QUICK SINGLE England romp into semis, avoid Australia

England await at the same Newlands venue on Friday for a place in Sunday's final against Australia or India.

After restricting Bangladesh to 6-113 off their 20 overs, South Africa made a tentative start to their chase but reached their target in the 18th over.

Wolvaardt hit 66 off 56 balls and Brits, who was dropped on two, made 50 off 51 deliveries.

South Africa have recovered from their opening group defeat to Sri Lanka to qualify for the knockout stages.

Hilton Moreeng's side beat New Zealand by 65 runs in their following match before losing to reigning champions Australia.

Bangladesh failed to win any of their group matches, losing to Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand before Tuesday's thumping defeat.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)