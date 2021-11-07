ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rabada hat-trick adds to heartbreak as Proteas bow out

England opener Jason Roy suffered an injury but it was South Africa left licking their wounds after bowing out of the T20 World Cup on net run rate despite toppling England

AAP

7 November 2021, 05:18 AM AEST

