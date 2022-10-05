India v South Africa T20Is - Men

Thunder pick Rossouw slams T20 ton against India

South Africa earn a consolation win in the third T20 in India with Rilee Rossouw's even 100no from 48 balls punished India's bowlers

AP

5 October 2022, 07:21 AM AEST

