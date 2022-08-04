Ireland v South Africa T20Is - Men

Hendricks, Markram blast SA to opening T20 win

Proteas duo belt half-centuries on way to monster total as Irishman Tucker's dashing 78 goes in vain amid high-scoring affair

PA

4 August 2022, 12:35 PM AEST

