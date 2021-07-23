Ireland v South Africa T20Is - Men's

Miller time as Proteas tame Ireland in T20

South Africa were rocked two wickets in four balls to open the match but David Miller led the recovery effort with a late innings onslaught before the spinners wrapped up the win

Reuters

23 July 2021, 07:17 AM AEST

