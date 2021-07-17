Ireland v South Africa ODIs - Men's

Proteas thrash Ireland in ODI decider to level series

Ireland No.8 Simi Singh smashed an unbeaten century but it was far too little too late as the Proteas claimed a crushing win on the back of centuries to Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock

Reuters

17 July 2021, 07:51 AM AEST

