South Africa v Netherlands ODIs - Men

Markram goes massive to take Proteas to verge of World Cup

South Africa are close to ensuring they play at the World Cup after Aiden Markram's 175 helped them to a huge 146-run ODI triumph over the Netherlands

Reuters

3 April 2023, 07:38 AM AEST

