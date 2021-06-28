Proteas spinners put brakes on Windies to level series

South Africa spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have stifled West Indies' chase as the visitors claimed a 16-run victory in the second Twenty20 international to level the five-match series at 1-1.

On the day Australia flew out of Brisbane on a chartered flight to the Caribbean ahead of their series starting on July 9, the Windies nearly pulled off a miracle chase with Fabian Allen smashing five sixes in a 12-ball 34.

On the day Australia flew out of Brisbane on a chartered flight to the Caribbean ahead of their series starting on July 9, the Windies nearly pulled off a miracle chase with Fabian Allen smashing five sixes in a 12-ball 34.

After being sent in to bat, South Africa posted a below-par 7-166 in their 20 overs.

However, the hosts' fast start was halted by the spin duo and they were restricted to 9-150.

Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi recorded figures of 1-16 in his four overs and the tall orthodox Linde posted 2-19 as they frustrated the West Indies in the middle of the innings and took the momentum out of their chase.

West Indies had cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the first match with 30 balls to spare on Saturday, but the tourists were vastly improved with their skills with the ball, as well as in the field.

"We know we could have done better yesterday and luckily today it worked out well for us," Linde said.

"I felt the pitch was slower today and turned more. It bounced also and when that happens I'm always happy."

South Africa made a fast start to their innings as opener Reeza Hendricks (42 from 30 balls) and captain Temba Bavuma (46 from 33 balls) took the attack to the bowlers, but once they were out the innings stuttered.

They scored 81 runs from the first eight overs and just another 85 from the next 12 as the West Indies bowlers slowed the scoring rate with a mix of slower balls and yorkers.

Seamer Obed McCoy (3-25) and off-break bowler Kevin Sinclair (2-23) were the pick of the home attack.

The third match in the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.