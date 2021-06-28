West Indies v South Africa T20Is - Men's

Proteas spinners put brakes on Windies to level series

South Africa's spinners were able to stifle the runs from the West Indies and defend 7-166 to claim the second T20 in Grenada

Reuters

28 June 2021, 09:22 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo