South Africa v West Indies Tests – Men

Rabada six sees Proteas rip through Windies

South Africa powered to an 87-run triumph in the first Test against the West Indies after paceman Kagiso Rabada took six second-innings wickets

Reuters

3 March 2023, 07:53 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo