South Africa v West Indies Tests – Men

Maharaj's botched wicket celebration sours series sweep

Spinner Keshav Maharaj ruptured his Achilles tendon when celebrating a wicket in South Africa's thumping 284-run second Test victory against West Indies

AP & cricket.com.au

12 March 2023, 08:33 AM AEST

