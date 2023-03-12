Maharaj's botched wicket celebration sours series sweep

Maharaj stretchered off after freak wicket celebration injury

South Africa's thumping second Test victory against the West Indies has been soured by a freak injury to Keshav Maharaj with the star spinner facing an extended stint on the sidelines.

The hosts wrapped up a 2-0 series sweep with a 284-run victory at the Wanderers on Saturday but they did so without Maharaj who was forced from the field on a stretcher after injuring his left Achilles while celebrating a wicket with the Windies 6-34 in their second innings.

The left-armer sustained a "complete rupture" of the tendon, Cricket South Africa said, and will meet with a surgeon on Monday.

Maharaj was stretchered off the field after rupturing his Achilles // Getty

The unusual injury saw Maharaj carried off the Wanderers field on a stretcher just minutes after he got his second wicket in South Africa's series-clinching win. He later reappeared on crutches and with his left foot in a moon boot.

Maharaj had appealed for lbw against Kyle Mayers, it was given not out, and the South Africans asked for a TV review.

The review was successful and Maharaj threw his arms out and took one step as he set off on a celebratory run, then suddenly slumped to the floor and clutched his left leg.

He lay on his stomach grimacing in pain as his teammates, who were all standing next to him in a huddle waiting for the review decision, tried to help before medics arrived.

Maharaj had figures of 2-4 off 2.5 overs with opening batter Aiden Markram required to bowl the final delivery of his over after lunch.

Speedster Gerald Coetzee captured three of the last four wickets as the West Indies were bowled out for 106 halfway through day four chasing an improbable 391 for victory.

Coetzee took three of the last four West Indies wickets // Getty

Captain Temba Bavuma has scored a career-best 172 and Coetzee and Simon Harmer shared three wickets apiece to set up the crushing win to claim the two-Test series.

It took South Africa just 35.1 overs to bowl the Windies out in Johannesburg on Saturday as spinner Harmer took advantage of the turn on offer to record figures of 3-45 and Coetzee put in a fiery spell to finish with 3-37.

Joshua Da Silva was the innings top scorer for the West Indies with 34, but as has been the case all series they battled to keep out the home attack on wickets with pace and bounce.

"I think from the time we made the decision about the composition of the team (playing two spinners), we were hoping the conditions would end up playing this way and fortunately we got it right," Bavuma said at the post-match presentation.

"The guys played their role. Simon, 'Kesh' (Keshav Maharaj) played really well. I'm very satisfied and glad I was able to contribute."

South Africa started day four on 7-287 with Bavuma seeking to record a maiden Test double-century having reached three figures for only the second time in his 56-Test career.

But he added just one run to his overnight score before he was caught on the pull by Kemar Roach off the bowling of Jason Holder (3-48).

West Indies eventually dismissed the hosts for 321, one more than South Africa's first innings score, but never looked likely to chase down the victory target themselves.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (2-19), who has been troubled by a bad back in the last few days, picked up touring captain Kraigg Brathwaite (18) for the fourth time in as many innings, and the visitors were soon reeling on 6-34.

The major damage was done by Harmer and Maharaj (2-4) as they bamboozled the West Indies batters with some excellent guile on a wicket offering assistance.

They ripped through the middle order before Coetzee finished things off with three late wickets.

"The bowlers got 40 wickets in the series and that's a good accomplishment," Brathwaite said.

"Batting-wise, we weren't good enough. We didn't score enough runs, as simple as that. They are a very good attack. Away from home we haven't scored enough runs."

The teams play a three-match ODI series starting in East London on Thursday, which will be followed by three T20 international fixtures.