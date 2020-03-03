Proteas confirmed as Aussies' semi-final opponents

Australia will play South Africa in the women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after the Proteas' last group game against the West Indies was washed out.

Rain fell throughout the night in Sydney on Tuesday night, preventing players from taking to the Showground and ensuring South Africa would top Group B.

It also means England will face India in the other semi-final, with both matches to be played at the SCG on Thursday.

Albeit without Ellyse Perry, Australia should take some psychological advantage into the match.

They have not lost to South Africa in 19 meetings across all formats, with the closest result being a tie in a one-day match in 2016.

Beth Mooney also scored a half-century in their most recent meeting in the 2017 one-day World Cup, while Jess Jonassen had a good day with the ball.

However South Africa have shown themselves to be a different force in this year's T20 tournament.

They have gone undefeated through the group stage, and beat the higher-ranked England in their first game in Perth.

Quick Shabnim Ismail is the fastest bowler in the world, while Lizelle Lee and Dane van Kiekerk form a dangerous opening partnership with the bat.

If the rain continues in Sydney, South Africa would advance through based on their higher group position.

Meanwhile Tuesday's wash out ended a miserable tournament for the West Indies, who recorded just one win against the lowly-ranked Thailand.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS

India v England, 3pm Thursday, SCG

South Africa v Australia, 7pm Thursday, SCG

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network