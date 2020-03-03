ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Proteas confirmed as Aussies' semi-final opponents

Washout in final group-stage game means South Africa finish top of Group B, setting up date with T20 World Cup hosts at SCG

AAP

3 March 2020, 09:48 PM AEST

