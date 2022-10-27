ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Rossouw century powers South African win

A brutal 52-ball century from Rilee Rossouw has helped South Africa to a big 104-run win over Bangladesh in Sydney

AAP

27 October 2022, 06:25 PM AEST

