South Africa v England ODIs - Men

Bavuma ton buries England as Proteas seal ODI series

South Africa sealed the second-highest ever successful chase against England in a high-scoring clash in Bloemfontein

Reuters

30 January 2023, 07:11 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo