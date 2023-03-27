South Africa v West Indies T20s – Men

De Kock tons up as Proteas smash run chase record

Quinton de Kock has smashed his first T20 international century as South Africa pulled off a record run chase to beat West Indies by six wickets

Reuters

27 March 2023, 07:51 AM AEST

