South Africa v England ODI's - Men's

De Kock ton sees England lose first ODI since World Cup

Fewer than half the players who lifted the trophy at Lord's feature in first ODI since July as South Africa clinch three-wicket win over world champions

5 February 2020, 09:54 AM AEST

