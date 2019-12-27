South Africa v England Tests - Men's

Proteas, England evenly poised after opening day

Quinton de Kock's 95 leads South Africa fightback as Sam Curran takes four wickets on keenly fought first day in Centurion

AFP

27 December 2019, 08:01 AM AEST

