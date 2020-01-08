South Africa v England Tests - Men's

Stokes does it again to give England incredible win

Ben Stokes saved his best for last, taking three wickets late on day five as England secure a series-levelling win in Cape Town

AFP

8 January 2020, 09:00 AM AEST

