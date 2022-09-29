India v South Africa T20Is - Men

India put South Africa in a spin in T20 opener

Arshdeep Singh has wreaked havoc with South Africa's top order to help India to an eight-wicket win in the first T20I

AP

29 September 2022, 08:49 AM AEST

