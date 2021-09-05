Sri Lanka v South Africa ODIs - Men's

Malan, Shamsi fire Proteas to series-levelling win

Janneman Malan has struck a fine 121 to help South Africa defeat Sri Lanka in the second ODI and level the series in Colombo

AP

5 September 2021, 07:39 AM AEST

