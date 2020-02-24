ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

South Africa shock England in T20 World Cup

In the best match of the tournament to date, South Africa edged out South Africa for a historic victory

AAP

24 February 2020, 01:27 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo