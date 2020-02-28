Proteas collect records in massive win over Thailand

Stunning grab proves Wolvaardt's catching prowess

South Africa posted the highest Women's T20 World Cup total ever as they destroyed Thailand by 113 runs in Canberra on Friday - also the largest win, by runs, in the tournament's history.

The Proteas batted first after winning the toss and blasted 3-195 from their 20 overs, eclipsing the 5-194 India set against New Zealand at the 2018 World Cup.

Opening batter Lizelle Lee made Thailand pay after being dropped on 45, hitting 101 off 60 balls and combining with Sune Luus (61 not out off 41) for a 131-run second-wicket partnership.

"It hasn't paid off the past few games so I'm just happy it came off today. It gives me a little bit of confidence for the next few games because we're taking every game as a semi-final," Lee said.

Thailand used seven bowlers to little avail as South Africa No. 4 Chloe Tryon (24 off 11) also contributed with two towering sixes at Manuka Oval.

Ratanaporn Padunglerd (1-19) was the pick of the Thai bowlers, while Nattaya Boochatham (0-37) and Sornnarin Tippoch (0-36) copped the worst of it in their three-over efforts.

Proteas leg-spinner Luus (3-15 off four overs) was sensational defending the huge total and Shabnim Ismail (3-8 off three overs) also kept things very tight.

But it was not the perfect afternoon for the South Africans as they put down four catches before they finished Thailand for 82 runs in 19.1 overs.

"Our fielding let us down," South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk said.

"We can't be that inconsistent in the field, we need to be at our best all the time. I don't mind one or two but when it happens consistently it becomes a worry."

The win keeps South Africa unbeaten and on track for a semi-final berth after they defeated England in their opening match.

