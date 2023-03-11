South Africa v West Indies Tests – Men

New skipper Bavuma ends long wait for second Test century

The new South African captain ended his seven-year wait for a second Test century, hammering 171 not out as his side took control against the West Indies

AP

11 March 2023, 08:58 AM AEST

