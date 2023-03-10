South Africa v West Indies Tests – Men

Holder's 81no lifts Windies to keep Test evenly poised

The West Indies fought back in the second Test in South Africa, with Jason Holder leading the resistance with his brilliant unbeaten 81 as 13 wickets fell on the second day

Reuters

10 March 2023, 08:58 AM AEST

