South Africa edge Windies to claim T20I series

Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock have shared a 127-run second-wicket partnership to set up South Africa for a 25-run win over the West Indies in their fifth Twenty20, securing a 3-2 win in the series.

Markram made a career-best 70 and de Kock kept up his outstanding run of form with 60 from 42 balls as South Africa reached 4-168 after winning the toss in St George's, Grenada.

Wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 1-11 from his four overs and Kagiso Rabada dismissed Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran with consecutive balls in the 19th over as the Proteas restricted the West Indies to 9-143 to claim their first T20 series win in two years.

It was also the first T20 series win for captain Temba Bavuma and coach Mark Boucher.

Shamsi showed why he is the world's top-ranked Twenty20 bowler, taking seven wickets in the series at an average of 11.4.

South Africa came into the series ranked sixth in the world in T20s, taking on the defending world champion at home.

The series win gives them confidence for the T20 World Cup later this year. The Proteas previously swept the two-Test series between the teams.

De Kock was South Africa's anchor throughout the series with scores of 37, 26, 72, 60 and 60 - 255 runs at an average of 51.

The tourists' bowlers performed well throughout, led by Shamsi.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took 3-32 on Saturday and young medium pacer Wiaan Mulder, playing his first match of the series and only the second of his career, took 2-31 including the wickets of Kieron Pollard (13) and Andre Russell with consecutive balls in the 15th over.

Pollard seemed to be the key to a successful West Indies run chase but pulled a hamstring taking a quick single and was out soon after.

"The most disappointing thing is we keep making the same mistakes over and over again, and that's the definition of insanity," Pollard said.

"We set up the game pretty well. At the 14-over mark we needed 67 in 40 deliveries with guys in the shed who know how to win games like this."

