West Indies v South Africa T20Is - Men's

South Africa edge Windies to claim T20I series

Markram top scores and Shamsi completes outstanding series as Proteas defeat world champs on their home patch

AP

4 July 2021, 10:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo