Proteas late collapse takes shine off Markram century

Temba Bavuma was out for a duck in his first game as South Africa's new Test captain, prompting a West Indies fightback on the opening day of the series.

Bavuma's exit to the second ball he faced on Tuesday, plumb lbw in front of middle stump to Alzarri Joseph, started a South Africa batting slide that saw the team slip from 1-221 to 8-314 at stumps.

West Indies had taken just one wicket in the first two sessions at SuperSport Park but collected seven after tea to rein in what looked like being a formidable South African total in the first of two Tests.

South Africa are still in a good position, though, even after their late collapse.

Aiden Markram made 115 on his recall to the Test team and was part of a 141-run opening stand with Dean Elgar, the man who was removed as skipper and replaced by Bavuma in a surprise move just before the series.

Aiden Markram celebrated his recall with a century // Gallo Images

Elgar put that disappointment behind him to hit 71.

But Joseph took 3-60 — the crucial wickets of Elgar, Bavuma and Markram — and was supported by fellow pace bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder, who all pitched in with a wicket each.

That helped West Indies take 7-79 in one spell in that final session and keep South Africa in check.

Markram was teary-eyed when he reached his century – his sixth at Test level – and admitted that he had wondered whether his Test career had been at an end.

"You do go through moments where you doubt yourself and wonder if you'll ever get the opportunity again," he said.

"I've always loved Test match cricket, red ball cricket and was grateful that the coach and the captain backed me and for the day to work out the way it did."

Markram, who struck 18 fours in his 174-ball knock, added: "I think my biggest emotion was that sense of relief, knowing that you can still compete in this format at this level.

"But I thoroughly enjoyed it. There were moments of luck here and there. But just grateful it worked out," he said.

Alzarri Joseph's yorker did for Aiden Markram on 115 // Gallo Images

South Africa's new-look line up, under new Test coach Shukri Conrad, included debuts for batter Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and a recall after four years for allrounder Senuran Muthusamy.

Elgar was the only wicket to fall before tea, caught at third man playing a ramp shot straight after West Indies had moved a fielder to that position to stop the shot.

De Zorzi made 28 in his first Test innings and kept South Africa ticking along with a 78-run partnership for the second wicket with Markram.

De Zorzi was run out when he was sent back after looking for a third run and was caught out by a throw from the deep by Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Bavuma fell in the same over and Markram had to go after being bowled by a pinpoint yorker from the fired-up Joseph. Markam's 115 was his sixth Test century and first in two years.

Heinrich Klaasen (20), Muthusamy (3) and Kagiso Rabada (8) all followed quickly to give West Indies late rewards.