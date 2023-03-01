South Africa v West Indies Tests – Men

Proteas late collapse takes shine off Markram century

Aiden Markram hit a century on his return to the Test side but new skipper Temba Bavuma's duck started a slide as seven wickets fell to the Windies in the final session

PA

1 March 2023, 08:19 AM AEST

