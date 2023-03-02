South Africa v West Indies Tests – Men

Nortje leads Proteas charge after Bavuma pair

South Africa's Temba Bavuma earned a slice of history with a pair on his Test captaincy debut while Anrich Nortje's five kept the Test moving forward at a rapid pace

Reuters

2 March 2023, 08:16 AM AEST

