South Africa v West Indies ODIs – Men

Klaasen's blazing ton sets up thumping Proteas win

South Africa have romped to victory against the West Indies to level their ODI series with Heinrich Klaasen cracking a 54-ball unbeaten century

Reuters

22 March 2023, 08:21 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo