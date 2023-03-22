Klaasen's blazing ton sets up thumping Proteas win

Heinrich Klaasen has thumped an unbeaten 119 from 61 balls enabling South Africa to cruise to a four-wicket victory over West Indies in the third and final one-day international, ensuring a drawn series.

South Africa won the toss at Senwes Park on Tuesday and bowled, restricting the tourists to 260 all out.

They got into trouble early on in their reply as they slipped to 4-87, only to cruise to victory thanks to Klaasen's power hitting with a more than 20 overs remaining in the innings.

"It's a pretty good wicket and that is one of my better knocks," Klaasen said. "We tried to play to the conditions, not the situation, and I had to fight fire with fire early on against some excellent bouncers from Alzarri (Joseph).

"But the conditions dictate how aggressive you can be and it's great to get the team over the line."

The home side were without in-form captain Temba Bavuma due to a hamstring injury, and they rested regulars Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

The West Indies innings was boosted by a run-a-ball 72 from opener Brandon King, but Nicholas Pooran (39) and Jason Holder (36) were the only others to post solid scores on a good wicket for batting.

South Africa made a poor start to their own innings, losing four wickets inside 13 overs.

But then it was Klaasen's time. He put on 55 with David Miller (17), then added 103 for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Marco Jansen, who scored a career-best 43 from 33 balls.

After the latter became the third victim for the pick of the West Indies bowlers, Joseph (3-50), Klaasen reached a 54-ball hundred, his second ODI century. He saw the innings through to the end as South Africa avenged their 48-run defeat in the second ODI on Saturday. The first game was washed out without a ball bowled.

"They clearly outplayed us today," West Indies captain Shai Hope said. "I thought we batted well in parts but were not good enough with the ball today.

"We only have ourselves to blame. You can't concede 260-odd in 29 overs."

The teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series in Pretoria on Saturday.