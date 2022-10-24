ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Rain thwarts South Africa chase after de Kock fireworks

Quinton de Kock had South Africa on track for victory in their opening T20 World Cup match before persistent rain in Hobart meant they shared to points with Zimbabwe

AAP & cricket.com.au

24 October 2022, 11:30 PM AEST

