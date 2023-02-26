Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Redbacks qualify for one-day final after smashing Vics

South Australia will play Western Australia in the one-day Cup final after routing Victoria by eight wickets on Sunday

AAP

26 February 2023, 03:55 PM AEST

