Redbacks qualify for one-day final after smashing Vics

Redbacks into one-day final after mauling of Vics

South Australia will face Western Australia in the Marsh One-Day Cup final after a thumping win over Victoria at Adelaide Oval.

The Redbacks cruised to an eight-wicket win with 24 overs to spare on Sunday after Victoria were routed for just 136.

In what was effectively a final-round play-off for second spot on the ladder, South Australia cruised to the target with a century opening stand, before ending on 2-137.

Henry Hunt, who earlier in the week stood down from his position as stand in Redbacks skipper, made 63, while fellow opener Jake Carder compiled 49 as the pair put on 116.

QUICK SINGLE Australia ready to take on entire nation in Final

Sri Lankan-born leg-spinner Ruwantha Kellepotha picked up both openers to return 2-43 for the visitors.

Nathan McAndrew continued his stellar form this season with 3-22 from nine overs, as the home side put in a clinical performance.

It will be South Australia's first One-Day Cup final since losing against Western Australia in 2018.