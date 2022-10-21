Redbacks respond to 'hard truths' with gritty win

Lehmann, McSweeney end Tigers' winning start

A game-changing fifth-wicket stand between Nathan McSweeney (75) and Jake Lehmann (78no) has enabled South Australia to finish a difficult week on a high by handing Tasmania their first loss of the Marsh One Day Cup campaign.

The Redbacks undertook a searching post-mortem in the wake of their seven-wicket Marsh Sheffield Shield loss earlier in the week in which some "hard truths" were confronted, with some immediate results evident in today's win.

Bowlers who had proved profligate in the four-day fixture displayed greater discipline to restrict Tasmania's scoring in the middle overs, and after the loss of regular early wickets in their chase the home team found a middle-order pair who could keep the score moving while taking minimal risks.

Then, with 61 needed from the final 10 overs and McSweeney and Lehmann well set, the duo who carried SA to their drought-breaking Shield victory over NSW at the end of last season upped the ante and repeated the dose in the white-ball format.

"It's always a tough week to lose Shield cricket, it's tough on everyone," Lehmann said tonight, after hitting the winning boundary to secure SA's second win of the Marsh Cup with four wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.

"You go through the highs and lows of the four days, and then at the end of the week if you don't get the result you want you can really be down on yourself.

"But we got around each other, said some hard truths and we go two and one now in this competition so we're pretty happy with the way we're playing in the one-day format."

The pair put on 126 from 125 balls, the most productive fifth-wicket stand for SA in the domestic one-day competition since Lehmann and Callum Ferguson's 131 against Western Australia at Drummoyne five years ago.

They had come together with the Redbacks chasing the game at 4-110 in the 25th over, and with a couple of allrounders and a lengthy tail to follow them against an international-standard attack that found reverse swing in the final overs.

But they saw off challenging spells from Australia representatives Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis and Peter Siddle, as well as the competition's leading wicket-taker this summer Tom Rogers, to haul the Redbacks into the contest and, eventually, in charge.

And while it was their union that sealed the win, it was the lessons learned by their bowlers during the painful Shield loss that helped curtail Tasmania's total which proved to be around 20 runs skinny.

"I think that stemmed from the four-day game," Lehmann said.

"They probably got away from us on that last day and just being a little bit more ruthless on ourselves and trying to play as professional, hardened cricketers and not rolling over is a big thing for us this year.

"And they really bounced back beautifully today and held their line and length for the whole 50 (overs) basically."

At the change of innings, Tasmania felt their total of 5-252 was marginally over par after Jake Doran's maiden List-A century in a pivotal 117-run stand with Beau Webster (65 off 57 balls) saw them pile on 94 from the last 10 overs.

Doran stands up with maiden List A ton

"I think 250 was definitely defendable because we were talking 230 out there with how the wicket was," Doran said at day's end.

"It was a touch inconsistent with the pace on a good first-class length, and we thought if we could bash that like they did – they bowled very well – we're in with a shot here.

"But they negated it and batted pretty well."

It was not only the 25-year-old's breakthrough white-ball century, it was his first score above 50 in the domestic one-day format with his previous best effort being the unbeaten 36 he posted in Tasmania's win over Queensland at Allan Border Field three weeks ago.

In 2014 – aged 17 and still studying for his HSC at Sydney's The Hills Sports High School – Doran became the then-youngest player to sign a KFC BBL contract (with Sydney Thunder) and he appeared set to make his mark as a white-ball batter.

"On a personal note, it was good to perform in white-ball cricket which for me has been a thing in the back of my mind I've been wanting to do," Doran said.

"The majority of games I've played I've batted five, six or seven, so they've given me a crack at top which is really good and I've just wanted to take the opportunity that's come my way.

"I've been practicing a lot with white-ball cricket, trying to be a multi-format player and it's good to see that off-season work has shown today."

Doran was handed a reprieve on 35 when he stepped away and attempted to carve Wes Agar though the off-side, but the resulting outside edge flew quickly to the left of keeper Alex Carey who was unable to clasp the chance.

But after that, he combined some fluent off-side drives with his traditional strength off his legs to post nine boundaries upon reaching his hundred off 125 balls.

Opting to field first, SA seemed to have vindicated their decision by removing rival openers Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell inside the first 10 overs.

They were significant strikes given the pair headed the Marsh Cup run scoring after the initial rounds, and had put the Redbacks bowlers to the sword with a first-wicket stand of 198 when the teams met in Brisbane last month.

The removal of Jewell was a decided bonus after the left-hander peeled off an unbeaten 126 (from 97 balls) in Brisbane then followed up with a match-winning 108 not out in the Shield game that finished at Adelaide Oval last Wednesday.

Jewell gave barely a chance in either of those knocks, but from the first delivery that off-spinner Ben Manenti sent down today he flicked a simple catch to mid-wicket.

Doran and his skipper Jordan Silk then undertook a salvage job that yielded 71 from 19 overs before Silk – who looked in imperious form and was untroubled by the SA attack – advanced to Nathan McAndrew and was smartly caught by Carey diving to his right.

Webster, whose hitting prowess is well known through his stints with Melbourne Renegades and now Melbourne Stars in the BBL, began cautiously and scored just four from the first 22 balls he faced as Tasmania began the final 10 overs at 4-158.

But his intentions became immediately apparent when he clubbed the second ball of the 41st over , off the previously parsimonious McAndrew, into the first tier of the western stands.

With Doran content to farm the strike as needed, Webster raced from four to 50 off 27 deliveries and reached his half-century with an imperious lofted drive off Harry Conway that cleared the long-on boundary as if launched by a one wood.

When he was dismissed – walking across his stumps and struck on the pads by a low full toss that gave umpire Eloise Sheridan a simple adjudication in her first umpiring outing in men's interstate competition – Tasmania had plundered 91 from almost 10 overs to post a challenging total of 252.

In the aftermath of their disappointing Shield loss to Tasmania earlier in the week, SA could not have scripted a worse start to today's pursuit when Jake Weatherald tried to tuck the first ball of the innings off his hip and skied a simple catch to mid-wicket.

When Travis Head, SA's most prolific Marsh Cup scorer of last summer, fell for 27 when his attempted pull shot saw one hand come adrift of he bat and similarly soft catch offered to the in-field, the Redbacks' hopes fell squarely to the shoulders of Test keeper Carey.

But he succumbed on 37 to a smart low catch at gully, and a familiar tale looked to be repeating for the Redbacks until McSweeney and Lehmann took control.