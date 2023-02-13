Redbacks into final contention after upset win over WA

Redbacks topple ladder leaders in big Shield upset

Such was the sense of occasion that accompanied South Australia's emphatic win over Marsh Sheffield Shield pacesetter Western Australia this afternoon it was difficult not to feel the days of doldrum might be slowly starting to lift from Adelaide Oval.

Not only was today's 164-run triumph the Redbacks' first victory on their home turf in three years, it also heralded the first time in as many summers the competition cellar dweller had strung together back-to-back Shield successes.

But not only have SA lifted themselves into third place on the Shield ladder on the strength of consecutive wins over Tasmania (at Hobart) and the reigning titleholders, it was the manner in which it was achieved that seemed to herald something even brighter.

The group that coach Jason Gillespie and his brains trust assiduously assembled have shown promise in fits and starts over preceding seasons which have also contained their share of barren low points, but finally appear to be stringing together consistent team performances across multiple days.

McAndrew claims crucial poles to lead Redbacks to upset win

That was apparent from day one of this encounter when the underdogs were sent into bat and not only survived the new-ball onslaught but thrived to pass 300 by stumps and push on to a dominant first innings score of 7(dec)-438, of which newly installed number three Daniel Drew made 208 not out.

The unheralded SA seam attack then skittled WA for 162 with Nathan McAndrew (3-51) and Wes Agar (3-54) leading the charge, before an all-too-familiar wobble at the start of their second innings was rescued by Nathan McSweeney's second century in as many matches.

Having set WA an unlikely victory target of 468, the Redbacks stuck to their plans even though threatening partnerships developed involving Cameron Bancroft (80), Hilton Cartwright (50), Josh Inglis (43) and Aaron Hardie (40) before the end came quickly with the second new ball after lunch today.

When Brendan Doggett's third wicket of the innings sealed SA's win an hour after the break, a large portion of the SA Cricket Association staff who had left their nearby offices to witness the denouement cheered loudly from the Chappell Stand.

WA had lost 5-41 in barely 14 overs after lunch and, notwithstanding Drew's career-high contribution, the hallmark of the Redbacks' success was the contributions that came from across the entire playing group with bat, ball or in the field.

Manenti snaffles Cartwright with super reflexes

"We had a great chat on Thursday just around what we wanted to get out of the second half of the season, how we wanted to approach it and to go out there and put on that performance is so pleasing," said Agar who is fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Shield season with 28 at 26.64.

"After Big Bash we got everyone together again and re-stated our values, talking about what we're doing well, what we need to continue doing well and what we have to change.

"We just spoke about that and tinkered with a few things, but it was more just a refresh of the brain of how we went about it in the first half of the year.

"We were really happy getting that win against Tassie (last December), and to take that momentum back in.

"We know we've been in a bit of a struggling position the last couple of years, and we knew we have talent.

"But we also knew it was going to take time to develop and to start seeing change, and to start seeing us getting into winning positions and then winning games of cricket."

McSweeney continues hot streak with second Shield ton

Drew, who has taken up the challenge of batting at three this season in a bid to entrench himself in the SA line-up after years on the periphery, claimed the changed approach was first obvious in the victory over Tasmania where visiting teams often struggle against the home side's dominant seamers.

It came after the low ebb of being smashed by an innings in Perth where Bancroft and Sam Whiteman put together an opening stand of 300, followed by disastrous day one batting effort against Queensland at Adelaide Oval where the home team crashed to 6-47 having been sent in.

"I think the mindset's changed a bit, to be positive and up and about, be attacking and play the brand we want to play," Drew said today, having posted the second-highest individual score of the Shield season to date.

"We went over there (Perth) last year and they smashed us to be honest, we had a pretty poor game.

"So there was a bit of feeling about this game, we wanted to prove them wrong and let them know how good a side we are.

"To be able to do that against a quality team, and with them having Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh back in the side to add depth, but we were confident coming back after a win.

"We knew that we could front up against them and to be able to win in three and half days is awesome for us."

Drew joins elite Redbacks names with double ton

McAndrew struck a decisive blow in his first over today, removing Bancroft who loomed as the player around whom WA might feasibly mount their distant victory chase before he was able to add to his overnight tally.

From there, every time the current champions looked like fashioning a meaningful partnership the Redbacks were able to find a breakthrough, thanks in no small part to the catching brilliance of keeper Harry Nielsen and slipper Ben Manenti.

At no stage did WA signal their preparedness to shut up shop and they maintained a run rate of almost four an over despite the regular loss of wickets until the post-lunch collapse sparked by McAndrew's removal of Stoinis.

Playing his first Shield game of the summer after an injury lay-off, WA skipper Marsh sustained a fracture to the little finger of his right hand attempting to take a low slips catch late on day one and was only able to bat after a series of painkilling injections.

The 39-year-old won't be part of the Marsh One Day Cup fixture between the two teams at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, and will monitor his recovery from the latest setback before deciding if he's sufficiently fit to play in WA's next Shield match in Hobart.

"There's a little fracture in there," Marsh told cricket.com.au today.

"We'll see how we go over the next week, hopefully it heals quickly and I'll be on the plane to Tassie.

"The first two days didn’t go to plan here and full credit to SA, they outplayed us this game.

"We thought there was going to be a bit more in it (the pitch), but we probably didn't quite hit the right lengths the first day and they played pretty well."

Hardie's hanger in the gully hands WA their first

Marsh also dismissed suggestions the involvement of four WA Shield players in the KFC BBL final, and the Perth Scorchers' subsequent victory celebrations just days prior to the Shield game starting, impacted their preparation for the Adelaide game.

"There was no excuses from our end," he said.

"We were ready to go, but unfortunately just couldn't put four days of cricket together.

"There's a few areas we need to work on to make sure we're good to go next week."