Redbacks seal draw as NSW end Shield season winless

Drew, Lehmann help SA to draw as NSW fall short

Despite the intrigue engendered by a manufactured final-day run chase, the finish to the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales provided a thumbnail sketch of the teams' respective seasons.

The Redbacks got themselves into a position where they might have notionally tackled the daunting target of 386 from a minimum 87 overs, but their batting let them down at pivotal moments as has been the case throughout a campaign where they lifted themselves from bottom to fourth.

And the catch missed by Chris Green from leg slip when the Blues needed three wickets from as many balls to complete a fairytale end to a wretched summer pretty much summed up the proud state's second winless season from 130 starts.

The only other time NSW have finished a Shield season without a win was 1938-39, before the world went to war for a second time.

When Harry Nielsen flicked the day's ante-penultimate delivery from Chris Tremain into Green's hands, only a last-gasp hat-trick could have brought a result to a game that saw just 25 wickets fall across four full days' play.

Green slumps to the ground after dropping Neilson // Getty

But as much as Redbacks' tailenders Wes Agar and Spencer Johnson were delighted to see the chance grassed, the chances of a belated Blues' win remained fleeting even if the catch had been taken.

"It would have been for theatre more than anything, and maybe some trembling knees from Wes coming out to bat next," NSW stand-in skipper Moises Henriques said of the final-over drama.

"But who knows what would have happened?

"I can't question the effort and the attitude of our boys, they were up and there was a lot of energy on the field the whole time so I'm very happy.

"I'm not sure if they (SA) didn't go for the total whether we would have been able to create 10 chances today.

"So the fact they were going for it allowed us to try and set some difficult fields and bowl in some difficult areas for them to try and score and try to almost cheat a couple of wickets that way, then come hard again at a new batter.

"But I guess that's part of cricket when you declare and set up a chase on a pretty good batting wicket – you've got to try and get a couple of wickets by almost one-day style.

"Unfortunately, both teams walk away with fairly minimal points."

When the final hour began, the Redbacks were 6-259 needing a distant 127 from the minimum 16 overs with Ben Manenti - the only SA batter capable of threatening that equation – immediately holing out to mid-wicket with more than a dozen overs remaining.

But Nielsen (19no off 77 balls) and Nathan McAndrew (11no off 37) dropped anchor and, despite several pleading lbw shouts plus the dropped catch when the second new ball arrived in the final half hour, saw their team to a draw.

Green had bowled the second-last over of the day with eight catchers crowded around McAndrew, but SA had long since abandoned hopes of chasing down the target with skipper Jake Lehmann conceding it was always a long-shot once his team lost early wickets.

"They probably pushed it (the target) a little bit far, and we probably lost a few too many early to really push for it at the end which was disappointing because I think the wicket was probably good enough to have a proper crack at it," Lehmann said at day's end.

"We probably let ourselves down a little bit with the bat, to go as hard as we wanted in the last hour.

"They probably played the better cricket for the four days."

NSW had batted for a further seven overs this morning, during which they added 44 to their already imposing overnight total and celebrated opener Ryan Hackney's maiden Shield century before Henriques declared with the lead a hefty 385.

Lehmann said SA's best hope of seriously chasing the win came midway through the day when he and Daniel Drew forged a 78-run fourth-wicket stand at around a run a ball.

Drew, who first represented SA at under-17 level in 2012 but has struggled to secure a berth in the senior team, finishes the regular Shield season as the competition's second-highest runs scorer (behind WA's Cameron Bancroft) and one of the Redbacks few batting highlights.

But when he was smartly caught at slip and the NSW bowlers adopted a short-pitched bowling strategy to slow the scoring, the Redbacks' task was to hang on for the final session with Agar and Johnson nervously padded up at the end.

"I think if they got to Wes and Spon (Johnson), especially Spon … I don't know what he would have done," Lehmann said of his new-ball pair.

In the corresponding game at the same venue to finish last season, SA's successful pursuit of 326 from 82 overs (reached with five wickets and 36 balls to spare) was driven by Nathan McSweeney (99no) and Lehmann (94).

Any hope of a Redbacks reprise depended on the home team getting away to a safe but swift start, so the loss of opener Kelvin Smith for a five-ball duck in the opening over signalled today's events would unfold altogether differently.

Two more wickets fell before lunch – Smith's opening partner Henry Hunt (18) and recent Australia A inclusion Nathan McSweeney (19) – as SA struggled against nagging bowling and canny field settings to score at less than three an over.

The afternoon session saw the shackles loosened as Lehmann and Drew repeatedly found the fence but the latter's dismissal ensured the onus for an unlikely victory charge fell upon first innings century maker Lehmann and allrounder Liam Scott.

The Blues applied a squeeze and employed a bouncer barrage against the pair, which slowed scoring to the extent that 10 consecutive overs were sent down without a boundary conceded.

The sequence was broken when Scott lifted Ben Dwarshuis to deep square leg where the usually impeccable Green spilled a shoulder-high catch that tipped over the boundary rope for six.

However, next ball Scott was spectacularly snaffled by Blake McDonald who capped a creditable debut with a diving one-handed catch just above the turf at mid-wicket to leave NSW as the only team holding hope of forcing a win.

But as has been the case throughout an historically forgettable summer, that proved beyond them.