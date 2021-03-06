Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Redbacks rally to dominate despite Lyon's share of overs

A huge effort from NSW's off-spinner wasn't enough to curtail South Australia's confident batting group

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

6 March 2021, 08:52 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo