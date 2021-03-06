Redbacks rally to dominate despite Lyon's share of overs

Carey, Redbacks sting star-studded Blues attack

South Australia's reborn batting outfit made hay on a dry and sluggish Adelaide Oval pitch that blunted the effectiveness of New South Wales' vaunted pace attack and left spinner Nathan Lyon as the principal threat on the opening day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield encounter.

The Redbacks, who have struggled against NSW in recent years and surrendered all but two of their past 13 Shield encounters against the Blues, resume tomorrow at 4-298 with Alex Carey unbeaten on 86 and Harry Nielsen 49no.

The pair of left-handers have so far added 96 for the fifth wicket after recalled opener Jake Weatherald (66) and prolific Test discard Travis Head (64) ensured a pace attack headed by Australian representatives Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott shared just one wicket.

By contrast, Lyon finished with 3-99 from a marathon stint of 33 overs on day one, the heaviest workload by a spinner in the first innings of a Shield match at Adelaide Oval since his former Test and NSW teammate Steve O'Keefe sent down 36.2 overs (5-89) here seven years ago.

SA's cause was aided by some lacklustre NSW fielding but, after Weatherald and Henry Hunt survived the initial onslaught the SA batters grew in confidence found in Perth last week and on a pitch that Lyon claimed was different to what they had expected, it was the home team who held sway.

"The wicket's a lot slower than what we're used to compared to a Test wicket so it's going to be hard work," said the weary off-spinner after he had overtaken injured leggie Mitchell Swepson to become the Shield competition's leading wicket-taker for 2020-21.

"Comparing it to the Test wickets, it's a lot slower and lot drier than what it usually is.

"But saying that, it still a pretty good wicket and looks a very good to bat in so we just have to make sure we rest up and come again tomorrow."

After being thrown the ball after an hour's play that failed to yield a breakthrough, Lyon bowled virtually unchanged from the Riverbank Stand End until the second new-ball became due late in the day.

Then, when Carey and Nielsen flayed the quicks armed with the new ball for 41 runs from seven overs, Lyon was recalled to the bowling crease and might have had Carey caught from an edge that flew between keeper and first slip in the day's final over.

The only other break in his bowling spell today came immediately after lunch, when Hazlewood returned to claim the wicket of SA's new number three Liam Scott (17) which proved the final wicket to fall to pace as the Redbacks answered every challenge.

The rhythm and routine Lyon was able to build was helped by the surfeit of left-handers in the Redbacks top-order – five of the top seven are southpaws – although the ball he produced to remove right-hander Hunt was among his best for the day.

It was the fifth delivery of Lyon's first over, and it pitched so wide of Hunt's off-stump that the in-form opener happily shouldered arms in the belief it would fizz harmlessly through the keeper Peter Nevill.

But the ball just 14 overs old gripped on the thatchy Adelaide Oval grass and jagged so savagely back towards Hunt – who had scored a classy hundred in Perth a week earlier – the opener could only watch it clip his off-bail.

From that moment, Lyon loomed as his team's biggest bowling threat against a resurgent SA batting line-up.

He bamboozled Weatherald with a delivery that drifted in from around the wicket and somehow defeated the left-hander's defence as well as his back leg to clip off-stump.

"He was spinning the ball pretty big from ball dot, so he was really impressive," Weatherald said of Lyon's bowling.

"It's always spun big for Nathan here with the over-spin that he gets, so he always difficult to face.

"That's why he's one of the greatest off-spinners of all time."

Lyon then snared the crucial scalp and SA's skipper, and the Shield's leading runs-scorer for the current season Travis Head with a faster ball that speared in with the bowler's arm and pinned his Test teammate in front of his stumps.

Head had seemed on course for another century after his career-high 223 against Western Australia the previous week, but seemed resigned to his fate as soon as the ball thumped into his back pad.

Lyon might have won that heavyweight battle sooner had he held on to a low return catch that Head offered on 22 shortly after he had removed Weatherald.

It was one of four reasonably straightforward catches put down by the Blues in the first two sessions today, as the bottom-ranked Redbacks made the most of their good fortune to have already posted their highest first-innings total against NSW at Adelaide Oval in a decade.

Hazlewood was the first culprit when he failed to hang on to a sharp one-handed return catch to his right from Hunt who was on six and SA were 0-22.

That chance came from the first ball of his fifth over, and the two runs that resulted gave Hazlewood figures of 0-8.

On his previous visit to Adelaide Oval – the remarkable day-night Vodafone Test against India last December – he bowled just five overs in India's second innings and captured 5-8.

Weatherald received a life on 27 when edged Abbott to Nick Larkin at third slip who failed to grasp the catch that flew directly to him at waist-height on a cloudless Adelaide morning.

And the Redbacks opener, who had taken mental health leave from the last couple of games in the first phase of the Shield season, continued to ride his luck on 59 when he took off for a risky single but Lyon – having gathered and thrown the ball from gully – narrowly missed the striker's end stumps.

In scoring 66 from 135 balls today, having posted a double-hundred as skipper in that second XI game, Weatherald reached 3000 Shield runs and became the first Redbacks' opener since Daniel Harris to reach that benchmark.

His return to Shield cricket came after he captained SA's second XI against ACT/NSW Country and while he took great personal satisfaction from his innings against such quality bowling today, he holds no great aspirations to further his captaincy career.

"It was a good experience," Weatherald said of his captaincy debut.

"I've never really captained and never really seen myself as a leader or anything like that.

"I like to help out, but I'd never really thought about captaining and to get the opportunity was pretty cool but I'm happy that Heady's back now and I can sit behind him and not really think about the game much more than just batting.

"It (captaincy) probably shows all the other things you need to deal with apart from your own cricket which is hard enough as it is, without having to think about what other people are going through and help them through it.

"It was a pretty tough experience for me, so I was happy just to get the game over and done with."

Much like NSW were happy to see stumps drawn at the end of a long and often fruitless day.

When Abbott, who had been stationed as one of two catchers at short-cover to Lyon's bowling in a ploy to lure Head into a lofted drive, turfed a low chance on the stroke of tea as the SA captain reached 50, the frustration in the Blues' camp was palpable.

While that annoyance was temporarily alleviated when Lyon got past Head's defence shortly after the break, it returned as Carey and Nielsen took to the second new ball and Carey eyed a century after being dismissed for 99 in last Thursday's Marsh One Day Cup loss to the Blues.

"He played spin outstandingly well," Lyon said of Carey, who began his innings by aiming a couple of ambitious reverse-sweeps against Australia's most successful Test off-spinner.

"He batted extremely well here on Thursday, so we know he's a class player and hopefully we can knock him off early tomorrow before he gets to a hundred."

The fact that Starc was playing his first match since the completion of the India Test series, and was returning after bereavement leave meant that while he generated good pace he battled to find the rhythm and consistency that comes from competitive match play.

And the workload undertaken by Lyon while fourth seamer Harry Conway – who was preferred to Trent Copeland as the Blues manage their bowling stocks in the second half of the summer – bowled just 12 overs underscores how the pitch favoured spin more than speed.