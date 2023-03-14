Blues' new-look line up make the most of Redbacks' lapses

NSW young guns step up as honours shared on day one

A final session flurry from New South Wales' new-look batting line up enabled the Marsh Sheffield Shield cellar dwellers to finish the first day of their match with South Australia marginally ahead after being sent into bat.

The sight of a well-grassed pitch at Karen Rolton Oval was partly responsible for the Redbacks' decision to bowl first, but as seamer Nathan McAndrew revealed at day's end the call also came with a view to chasing a score on the final day knowing the pitch won't deteriorate.

McAndrew was SA's best bowler today with 4-72 from 23 overs, but the fact the bulk of those breakthroughs came from short-pitched deliveries on a two-paced surface revealed much about the batter friendly conditions.

Blues opener Ryan Hackney top scored with 78 from 191 balls, but it was a breezy 115-run stand for the sixth wicket between Matthew Gilkes (60) and Jack Edwards (64no) that saw NSW pile on 143 from 36 overs in the final session to finish day one 6-299.

SA's cause was hampered by several dropped catches and as many near-miss run outs, although the removal of Hackney shortly after tea as he neared his maiden Shield hundred buoyed the home team's spirits.

It seemed the 23-year-old was destined to post the century that has eluded him in his handful of prior Shield appearances and many more outings for NSW's Toyota Second XI team since 2019.

That was the summer when the compact left-hander peeled off hundreds against SA (at Rolton Oval) and ACT/NSW Country in quick succession for the second team, suggesting his talent might have been rewarded earlier in a Shield outfit with fewer batting options.

But having waited until last season to make his Shield debut, Hackney has struggled to convert starts into substantial scores with his highest prior to today being the 38 he posted against Tasmania in his second Shield appearance a year ago.

"Today was definitely the day (to break the century drought), but it was tough work the whole time," said Hackney, recalled for his first Shield game since November as replacement for axed opener Blake Nikitaras.

"It was still moving around at the end there, so I'll just take it in my stride and use it as a learning opportunity."

Given SA's strength this season has unquestionably been their bowling, the Blues' new-look top-order might have been expected to struggle when sent in on a pitch sporting a lush 12mm of green grass.

But perceptions proved misleading on all counts, and a first-time opening combination negotiated a first hour during which off-spinner Ben Manenti was deployed despite the Redbacks fielding a four-pronged seam attack.

With Blake McDonald on debut as an injury replacement for NSW's leading runs scorer of a lean summer, Daniel Hughes, Hackney and his novice partner took the total to 46 before McAndrew's short-ball attack yielded a reward.

He had McDonald caught at fine leg by Spencer Johnson, and in his next over saw Jason Sangha's attempt to pull find the toe end of his bat and lob to second slip where Manenti completed a diving catch that sparked confusion over the legitimacy of the dismissal before it was eventually resolved.

The fielding lapses that cost SA so dearly in last week's Marsh One-Day Cup final in Perth resurfaced, with both Hackney (a tough low chance grassed by Jake Lehmann at extra cover) and stand-in skipper Moises Henriques granted reprieves.

Henriques' life came in similar circumstances – and when he was on the same score (26) – as the match-defining moment off Josh Inglis at the WACA last week when today Kelvin Smith failed to hold a head-high chance from McAndrew's bowling at deep square leg.

Smith, who prior to today had played the most recent of his 20 Shield matches four years ago, was also the culprit when Gilkes clipped the first ball he received to leg gully off Johnson's bowling.

Between those opportunities, Henriques became the third Blues batter to succumb to McAndrew's short-ball ploy when he was neatly caught down low by former underage football full forward Johnson running in from the fine leg fence.

And Johnson then became SA's other wicket taker when he tempted Ollie Davies (in his second game) to flash at a ball outside off stump that was pouched by Manenti at slip.

On match eve, Henriques – filling in for regular captain Kurtis Patterson whose run of low scores led to his omission from the starting XI – indicated the revamped Blues team would take a more positive mindset into the season finale despite enduring a winless summer to date.

And while Hackney at times found difficulty piercing the field during his four-and-a-half-hour innings, the Blues were largely true to their word with their skipper's preparedness to take on the short ball an example to his young charges.

NSW also showed enterprise with their running between wickets, regularly sneaking singles although Henriques might have been caught short early in his innings if Daniel Drew's throw from mid-off had found its mark.

"It was pretty tough out there, it had a bit of grass on it but it wasn't really doing much sideways, it was pretty slow to be honest," McAndrew said tonight, noting tomorrow's forecast for hot weather should see the pitch flatten out and become better for batting as the game progresses.

"It was one of those wickets you couldn't overpower, you couldn't really bowl fast on it, you just had to bowl stump-to-stump and build pressure that way.

"And it can be so hard to take 10 wickets on day four here, as we've seen.

"So if you're winning the toss, it's all just about trying to hang in there and setting the game up (for a chase) on day four."