Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Blues' new-look line up make the most of Redbacks' lapses

Half-centuries to Ryan Hackney, Matthew Gilkes and Jack Edwards, and a number of missed chances by South Australia, capped a positive day for NSW's new-look batting line up in Adelaide

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval

14 March 2023, 07:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo