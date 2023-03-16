Young openers give NSW a shot at first Shield win

NSW build big lead after Redbacks declare behind

Fuelled by opener Ryan Hackney's unbeaten 98, a radically revamped New South Wales have given themselves a shot at a last-gasp Marsh Sheffield Shield win over South Australia thanks to a final-session runs fest at Karen Rolton Oval.

With Hackney poised for a maiden Shield century having posted his previous highest score (78) in the first innings, the bottom-ranked Blues will certainly bat on tomorrow morning despite already holding a lead of 341 heading into their season's final day.

In the corresponding game at the same venue last year, NSW set SA a target of 326 to win off 82 overs which the Redbacks reached with five wickets and six overs in hand to snap a 17-game winless streak.

Looking to end a rare barren run of their own, the Blues have indicated they will set the home team another run chase but will be mindful of the ease with which Hackney and his fellow top-order batters scored this evening as they plundered 177 from 35 overs in the last session to finish 2-203 at stumps.

Skipper Lehmann's century keeps NSW at bay

That scoring rate of almost five an over is sharply at odds with the 3.25 managed across both teams' first innings, but with the pitch showing no signs of breaking up, it's unlikely NSW will set a target much below 380.

"I think they'll probably push us a little bit from last year's result out here, with us getting them," SA skipper Jake Lehmann said having overcome illness to post an unbeaten 101 today.

"They've played pretty positive cricket for three days so we'll see what they get, and we'll try our best from there.

"We're here to win games of cricket and if it's played in the right way, there should be a result in some way tomorrow."

When Lehmann declared his team's first innings closed at 7-309 around half an hour before tea, SA ceded a lead of 139 to the winless Blues whose newly forged opening combination immediately took up the challenge to set up a game.

ACT's Blake MacDonald (on debut) and Hackney (in his fifth game) breezed to a century stand inside 26 overs with the latter notching his second half-century of the match.

He might have gone to stumps with a maiden Shield ton to his name, but Jason Sangha was unable to get him on strike in the day's final over and he will resume tomorrow with the milestone looming large.

Hackney goes to stumps two short of maiden Shield ton

MacDonald, who drew attention with an unbeaten 177 for a combined NSW/ACT XI against the West Indies in Canberra last November as part of the tourists' pre-Test preparation, added a maiden Shield fifty to his season resumé earlier in the session.

When he fell for 61, the new-look Blues promoted Ollie Davies (in his second Shield outing) to number three as the push for quick runs continued, and the Sydney Thunder big-hitter clubbed 31 from 24 balls before being dismissed on the cusp of stumps.

Ryan Hadley, another rookie blooded by the Blues as they try to avoid their first winless Shield season since 1938-39, believes his team holds a chance of claiming 10 SA wickets tomorrow even though only 18 have fallen across the first three days.

"If we hold our lengths, we might have to get a little bit funky at times if they start coming at us but I think we've got a bowling attack that's well versed in that," Hadley said after claiming 3-75 from 22 tidy overs in his debut bowling innings.

"Chris Tremain's been around the block and Benny Dwarshuis has restricted runs for the Sixers for many years.

"Generally, the wicket still offered a little bit when we pitched it up and we gave it a chance (and) … with the newer ball, even today, it was still doing a bit when we pitched it up."

Lehmann had been so unwell on the game's second morning he was unable to take the field at the start of play, but returned post-lunch and went to stumps last night 13 not out having also endured a clatter to the batting helmet off Jack Edwards late in the day.

Attack the stumps: Some of Trent Copeland's best wickets

But he began today with revitalised countenance and renewed purpose, forging a 99-run fourth-wicket stand with Daniel Drew against a NSW attack that maintained disciplined lines and lengths on the flat, hard pitch to ensure scoring was rarely easy.

It was only the hour after lunch, when the shine started to dull on the second new ball that Lehmann was able to adopt his preferred aggressive approach.

Having taken 140 balls to reach 50, the left-hander raced to his hundred off a further 37 balls laced with half a dozen boundaries including the four off Dwarshuis that yielded his first Shield ton since SA's second-last game of the previous summer against Queensland at the Gabba.

"It's been a difficult year for not only myself, but for a lot of batsmen around the country," he said at day's end.

"The scores have been down everywhere, I've been fighting hard for every run so you don't forget the good times because there's lots of bad times leading up to that.

"I'm stoked to actually put one on the board, and thanks to the boys who keep backing me in."

In his 13 Shield innings as Redbacks captain to date, Lehmann's average of 61.33 is almost double his overall first-class return of 34.5 from 71 games and he acknowledged a combination of feeling nauseous and holding captain's responsibilities helped sharpen his focus.

Chris Tremain breaks the big partnership! And he is pumped! The new ball takes only three balls to make an impact #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/LmhKTIxAs0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 16, 2023

"Sometimes when you're not concentrating on all the extra stuff around you, it can actually really help you and simplify what you do," Lehmann said.

"I probably need to look back at that and focus on just the small things that are important, and let the other stuff that's external take care of itself."

SA had started the penultimate day 3-134 and 313 runs in deficit requiring an additional 163 to ensure their opponents were compelled to bat again.

Lehmann and Drew survived most of the opening session for the addition of 78 runs but the introduction of the second new ball three overs before lunch saw Drew dismissed for 85.

Resuming after the break with the margin whittled to 234, the Redbacks shifted gears as Lehmann and Liam Scott (26 off 25 balls) plundered 51 from 40 deliveries before Scott guided a catch to slip.

It prompted a late-innings wobble among the hosts who surrendered 3-24 in less than six overs raising some concern they might be bowled out before reaching the follow-on benchmark of 297, even though it was highly unlikely the Blues would have enforced it on such a flat surface.

That speculation became academic as Lehmann and Nathan McAndrew saw them safely past that goal, and when the SA skipper reached his ninth first-class century – and his first for the summer – the declaration came with a minimum of 144 overs remaining to contrive a result.