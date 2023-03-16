Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Young openers give NSW a shot at first Shield win

A bold declaration from South Australia's Jake Lehmann and a career-best score for NSW's Ryan Hackney has breathed life into both sides' final match of the Sheffield Shield season

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval

16 March 2023, 07:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

