NSW make early inroads after Edwards century

Edwards hits second Shield ton as NSW pile on the runs

Creative captaincy looms as the most likely source of a result in the Marsh Sheffield Shield fixture between also-rans South Australia and New South Wales as bat continues to dominate ball at Karen Rolton Oval.

The Redbacks ended day two 3-134 with Daniel Drew unbeaten on 51 and Jake Lehmann 13no, a distant 313 runs behind NSW's daunting first innings total of 447 and requiring a further 113 to avoid the follow-on threshold.

With the pitch presenting few demons, SA are looking to push past the follow-on mark without surrendering a swag of wickets at which point they will accelerate the scoring with declarations seemingly holding the key to a last-day run chase.

Drew confirmed tonight that batting remains relatively straightforward on the well-grassed surface but indicated variable bounce might become a factor on day four if both teams are pressing for a win.

"I think it's a good batting wicket with runs being scored," Drew said.

"Obviously 450-odd is a massive score but out there it's a gettable score and I think if we can just push along tomorrow and take it as deep as we can then see what tomorrow brings.

"It might stay a bit low, there's a few divots on a back of a length but I think if anything it's going to go low, maybe a little bit on day four."

On a pitch where SA's bowlers – save for Nathan McAndrew who returned career-best first-class figures of 6-97 from 32.4 overs – battled to make an impact, NSW's Chris Tremain posed an immediate and repeated threat.

Tremain finished an enervating day with 1-26 from 12 overs and was clearly delighted with the ball that fooled in-form Nathan McSweeney into not offering a shot only to have it crash it into his unprotected wicket.

The loss of McSweeney, named in the Australia A squad for next month's two-match tour to New Zealand, reduced SA to 3-103 and ended their skipper Lehmann's hopes of spending the final hour watching from the comfort of the dressing room.

Lehmann had spent today's first session off the field having succumbed to illness when driving to Karen Rolton Oval this morning with keeper Harry Nielsen taking over captaincy duties and, despite taking his place after lunch, was clearly struggling in the 31C heat.

His condition was not helped when he copped a blow to the helmet from a bouncer by Jack Edwards late in the day, that required a standing concussion test and a lengthy break to change the damaged headwear.

"I think he's fine," Drew said of the skipper with whom he'll resume batting tomorrow.

"This morning he was a bit under the weather, I came in and he looked a bit pale and it's a bit unlike Jake who's usually up and about."

If NSW are to secure their first win of the season, it seems SA might have to declare their first innings in arrears and hope the Blues set them a last-day target on a pitch that shows no sign of deteriorating and with fine weather forecast for the last two days.

Certainly, the visitors' eighth-wicket pair of Edwards (138) and Ben Dwarshuis (60no) found no fears in the surface earlier in the day as they breezed to a 127-run stand at four runs an over with both batters posting career-high first-class scores.

Edwards' talent as an allrounder has been known since earning selection in national underage teams as a teenager, but his batting return of a solitary century and average of 22.5 prior to this game seemingly belied his ability.

The 22-year-old was tested by a regular peppering of short-pitched bowling which he initially withstood on the benign surface, and then feasted upon as his score and confidence grew.

"It was pretty hard to tell what the wicket was like because they were aiming at our heads for a lot of the time (yesterday) until the second new ball came along," Edwards said tonight.

"I came off last night feeling like I hadn't played as well as I would have liked, but I was still out there so I was happy about that.

"I was pretty pleased with how I played today.

"I've worked pretty hard in the last couple of years, and to see some results out there was pretty pleasing.

He reached his second Shield century in slightly fraught fashion, guiding SA spinner Ben Manenti past slip for three runs before acknowledging the applause from delighted teammates and the scattering of spectators who braved a hot autumn afternoon.

He then pushed on until shortly after lunch before holing out to deep point as NSW chased quick runs ahead of a declaration which came an hour after the break, having posted their highest total of the season.

SA then found themselves in early difficulty when opener Henry Hunt fell to the final ball of the 12th over.

It all-but-completes a frustrating year for Hunt, who was unable to replicate his player-of-the-year Shield form of last summer and stood down from the SA captaincy last month to focus more fully on his batting.

With a maximum of one innings remaining this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 26.43 from his 17 Shield knocks in 2022-23 during which he's reached 50 on three occasions but failed to push on to triple figures with a highest score of 97 not out.

Today's stay largely encapsulate his struggles, batting almost an hour to score eight before being trapped lbw playing around a ball from debutant quick Ryan Hadley who was delighted to snare his maiden Shield wicket.

The Blues might have found themselves in an even stronger position chasing their first win of a fruitless season but for a series of missed chances that reprised SA's profligacy in the field on day one.

Recalled Redbacks opener Kelvin Smith – in his first Shield game in four years, having spent some of that hiatus playing Premier Cricket in Perth – was missed by Jason Sangha at slip on 11 off Dwarshuis, shortly before Hunt was dropped by keeper Matthew Gilkes on six from Tremain's bowling.

Then, from the penultimate delivery before tea, Drew feathered a chance to Gilkes from off-spinner Chris Green that was also grassed as SA went to the break 1-55.

Green went it alone to remove Smith soon after the adjournment when the left-hander tried to cut a ball angled into him from around the wicket, only to find himself cramped for room and his off bail dislodged.