Gardner, Haynes star as NSW register first win

The New South Wales Breakers have registered their first win of the Women’s National Cricket League season with a comprehensive, bonus-point victory over South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval.

In pursuit of the Scorpions’ 175, Ashleigh Gardner steered the Breakers home with an unbeaten 59 to seal a six-wicket win in the 36th over.

The dynamic allrounder came in at No.4 for the Breakers after Scorpions spearhead Darcie Brown knocked over Tahlia Wilson for a duck in her first over, and Megan Schutt removed Rachel Trenaman for five in the 11th over.

Gardner combined with Australia teammate Rachael Haynes for a formidable 111-run partnership before opener Haynes was dismissed for 69 by Jemma Barsby in the 32nd over.

Haynes, who on Thursday scored a century for the Breakers to tick past 4000 WNCL runs, overtook Belinda Clark as the third-highest WNCL run scorer of all time during her 90-ball knock.

With the Breakers needing 35 for victory, Sammy-Jo Johnson joined Gardner to add a quickfire 19 runs from 13 balls before being skittled by Brown, who was playing in her first match since being named in Australia’s squad to travel to New Zealand next month.

Erin Burns hit the winning single in the 36th over to seal the Breakers’ first win of the domestic one-day competition.

Earlier, the Breakers’ bowling unit spearheaded by Hayley Silver-Holmes (3-13), Hannah Darlington (2-31) and Lauren Cheatle (2-43) dismissed the Scorpions for 175 in the penultimate over.

South Australian opener Tahlia McGrath was approaching an important half-century but was stopped in her tracks by NSW captain Darlington on 49 runs in the 20th over.

A middle-order collapse saw the Scorpions lose 4-12 inside seven overs to slip to 7-114.

Tailenders Annie O’Neil (27), Samantha Betts (13) and Megan Schutt (13no) offered some resistance, but the Breakers bowlers continued to attack and eventually had the Scorpions out for 175 in the 49th over.

The Breakers’ next assignment is on Friday against the ACT Meteors in Canberra, while the Scorpions will face Western Australia in Perth.