Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

All-round Manenti stars on Redbacks debut

Nathan McAndrew and Ben Manenti pulled South Australia out of a hole with the bat and then delivered with the ball as the Redbacks downed Queensland to start their season on a high

Jack Paynter

26 September 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo