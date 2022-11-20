Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Poetic justice for Burns as Bulls dominate day one

Only 52 overs could be completed, but it will be a moment before play that Joe Burns will have fond memories of on the opening day of his 100th Sheffield Shield game

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

20 November 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo